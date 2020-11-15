Food & Drink

Whole Foods to offer insurance on Thanksgiving turkeys

Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive to offer insurance for your Thanksgiving meal in case the cooking goes haywire.

The promotion amounts to a free $35 Whole Foods gift card to customers who quote "commit a turkey cooking fail."

The idea is that coronavirus restrictions are forcing households to host smaller gatherings, sometimes featuring inexperienced family cooks.

Here's how it works:

  • Buy a Whole Foods-branded turkey from the store between Nov. 11-22.
  • If it winds up overcooked, undercooked, burnt or dry, you can submit a claim with a receipt, brief explanation and picture to a special website.
  • The promotion is limited to a thousand customers.
  • Entries have to be submitted starting Thanksgiving day through the following day at 3 a.m. eastern time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodieholidayinsurancewhole foodsthanksgivingcooking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stolen lamborghinis found at warehouse in W. Harris Co.
Man convicted of murdering 2 teens in 1993 gets parole denied
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Uncertain future for some as pandemic unemployment benefits end
Katy soldier among the 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash
ABC13 Evening News for Nov. 14, 2020
Show More
Star high school linebacker commits to University of Texas
Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable'
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
A warm Saturday evening ahead of a cold front Sunday
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this week
More TOP STORIES News