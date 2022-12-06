Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving appears in court

The 38-year-old, who's facing four felonies, is back in Houston after turning himself in in San Antonio.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing two people and wounding two others in the Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving Day is now back in Houston, and only ABC13's camera was there as he appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning.

A court interpreter explained the bond conditions to Yonetsy Montiel Granado, 38, during his court appearance. He's charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Granado is accused of barging into a home on Baggett Lane around 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and killing his ex-wife, 38-year-old Yusleidy Gonzalez, and the homeowner, 64-year-old Eric Van Uchelen.

A friend told ABC13 that Gonzalez and Van Uchelen were in a dating relationship.

A 15-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were also shot. They were both taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Child Protective Services said it all happened in front of Gonzalez's 4-year-old daughter. She was not hurt in the shooting and is now in foster care.

According to police, there were four other people in the house who ran for their lives and hid in bedrooms when the ex-husband came in shooting. Investigators said he reloaded his gun at least once.

After the shooting, police said Granado left the city but eventually surrendered to police in San Antonio.

ABC13 is working to learn what Granado's bond was set at.

If he makes bail, he will have to remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

The judge said Granado cannot have a firearm or drink alcohol and must stay away from the family members of both victims.

