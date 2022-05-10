Thai restaurant known for its spice levels closes its door after 27 years

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Thai Gourmet sat on 6324 Richmond Ave. and was known for its "very tasty, five-level hot curry," according to one customer.
The restaurant's website reads, "We have decided to close our door. We would like to thank you, our customers, for those wonderful years. Please check back periodically for any future updates (hopefully soon.)"
Thai Gourmet seemed to have been struggling for some time now.
On July 7, 2021, during the peak of another COVID-19 surge, the owner announced new operating hours due to a staff shortage.
Then, just this past Saturday, the restaurant made another announcement about a three-day closure due to a staff shortage.
It is unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic was the cause of the their staffing issues.
Nonetheless, several customers have left four-and five-star reviews, raving about the restaurant's spice levels.
"All food here was great. I like that Thai Gourmet allows you to choose your spice level. Of course, I got Thai level spice for everything. Tasty with a good amount of heat. I would recommend this place if you are in the Houston area," Kevin Shim said in a review.
WATCH: Kin Dee cuisine combines flavors of Texas and Thailand
SEE RELATED: Let's Eat: Mango with sweet sticky rice from Merlion
SEE ASLO: Son-in-law eggs: Everything you love about Thai food in one dish