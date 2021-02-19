You can donate your spoiled refrigerator food to Houston-area exotic animals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2341468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a guide to help you both monitor and know what to do with food when there's no electricity.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10351562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Worried about your food going bad during the winter storm that sparked a statewide outage? Well, here's how long those items in your fridge and pantry can last.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have food that's gone bad in your fridge and freezer, you don't have to throw it all away!Instead of seeing the ruined food go to waste, you can donate it to local exotic animals!TGR Exotics Wildlife Park in Spring posted on Facebook they will take your fruits, vegetables, eggs and unseasoned meat for their animals.The wildlife park says its animals will eat anything that's not moldy.You can drop off food anytime at the big green gate at Sherrod Lane off Spring Stuebner.They ask donors not to bring onions, garlic or cabbage, but they'll take everything else.