You can donate your spoiled refrigerator food to Houston-area exotic animals

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have food that's gone bad in your fridge and freezer, you don't have to throw it all away!

Instead of seeing the ruined food go to waste, you can donate it to local exotic animals!

TGR Exotics Wildlife Park in Spring posted on Facebook they will take your fruits, vegetables, eggs and unseasoned meat for their animals.



The wildlife park says its animals will eat anything that's not moldy.

You can drop off food anytime at the big green gate at Sherrod Lane off Spring Stuebner.

They ask donors not to bring onions, garlic or cabbage, but they'll take everything else.

