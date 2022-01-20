winter weather

Winter blast felt across Texas, with Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of South Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Blustery winter weather drops snow and hail across Texas

Texas is feeling the chill from a blast of winter weather. Much of the state is experiencing brisk wind chills, and some spots are seeing the impacts of wintry precipitation as well.

It's all due to the arrival of a cold and frigid arctic air mass that experts say will set the stage for a winter weather threat from south Texas to the Carolinas on Friday into Saturday.

The main part of Texas that could experience a round of icy weather is over the central and southern part of the state. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect late Thursday for places like Victoria, Corpus Christi, and most of south Texas.

At or near freezing temperatures are expected in Houston for Friday morning. We could also see another round of below freezing temps Saturday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Winter returns after tonight's cold front passes. The chance for significant wintry precipitation remains low.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhailwinter stormtexas newswintersnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado
SPONSORED: Now is the time to prepare your home for winter temperatures
Winter is here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls today
How to help families in Kentucky impacted by deadly tornadoes
TOP STORIES
Winter has returned following powerful cold front
Feud over woman led to fight and deadly shootout, family says
Vanessa Guillen legislation to be celebrated in Houston
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman stopped at intersection robbed when man punches window
Family wants teen's bond revoked in alleged love triangle murder
Show More
Runway for a cause: UH's fashion show raises money for scholarships
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Mom infected with COVID while pregnant with 6th child and later dies
Woman bites another woman before sparking SWAT standoff, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News