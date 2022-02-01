Texas power grid should hold on during upcoming cold snap, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an email to state leaders, ERCOT issued an advisory warning ahead of expected extreme cold weather for Wednesday through Sunday. The organization, tasked with operating Texas' electrical grid, said they are monitoring conditions to ensure electricity needs are met.Eyewitness News spoke with experts about whether they suspect ERCOT can handle increased demands as temperatures drop across the state. Ramanan Krishnamoorti is the University of Houston's chief energy officer. He said he suspects the system should hold and the lights should stay on.He said there are several different factors compared to February 2021. The extreme temperatures aren't as far-reaching across the state and won't last as long."We get those types of wintry storms maybe every ten years," said Krishnamoorti. "Our average it's one in 10 years. If it happens to come in the next two to three months, I would worry about the state of Texas' grid. If it happens next winter, I think we will be better off but still not out of the woods. Two years from now, I think we'll be in a much better place but that's assuming demand hasn't changed."