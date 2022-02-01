power plant

Texas power grid should hold on during upcoming cold snap, experts say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

TX power grid should hold on during upcoming cold snap, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an email to state leaders, ERCOT issued an advisory warning ahead of expected extreme cold weather for Wednesday through Sunday. The organization, tasked with operating Texas' electrical grid, said they are monitoring conditions to ensure electricity needs are met.

Eyewitness News spoke with experts about whether they suspect ERCOT can handle increased demands as temperatures drop across the state. Ramanan Krishnamoorti is the University of Houston's chief energy officer. He said he suspects the system should hold and the lights should stay on.

He said there are several different factors compared to February 2021. The extreme temperatures aren't as far-reaching across the state and won't last as long.

"We get those types of wintry storms maybe every ten years," said Krishnamoorti. "Our average it's one in 10 years. If it happens to come in the next two to three months, I would worry about the state of Texas' grid. If it happens next winter, I think we will be better off but still not out of the woods. Two years from now, I think we'll be in a much better place but that's assuming demand hasn't changed."

SEE ALSO:

Texas cold front caused state natural gas production to drop, reviving concerns about electric grid

Texas officials promise 'lights will stay on' this winter

ERCOT says power resources ready for winter weather after winterization inspections

For more updates on this story, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustontexas newspower outagepower plantwinterweather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER PLANT
ERCOT says power resources ready for winter weather after inspections
Texas officials promise 'lights will stay on' this winter
Power company winterization plans due to TX utility regulators
Gov. Abbott promises 'the lights will stay on' this winter
TOP STORIES
Rain moves out overnight, arctic cold front blows in later this week
ABC13's new 24/7 channel offers news and weather around the clock
Federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance, HPD says
K-9 officer still recovering after being stabbed by robbery suspect
Fire breaks out at old Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart downtown
Big rig crash blocks eastbound lanes of East Freeway at Mercury
Show More
Texas City apartment fire displaces more than 20 families
Jose Cruz Jr. adds "family" atmosphere to Rice Owls baseball program
Miya Shay shares Lunar New Year traditions
Couple wanted for shooting security guard near TSU, HPD says
ExxonMobil announces headquarters relocation to Houston area
More TOP STORIES News