Texas teen's service dog shot to death outside her home

QUINLAN, Texas --
A north Texas family is desperate for answers after someone killed their daughter's service dog.

Hannah Westmoreland is diabetic. Her golden retriever, Journey, was specially trained to detect when Hannah's blood sugar is low.

On Sunday, someone shot Journey outside the family's home.

"He was breathing really hard and his gums were white, then he laid his head on my lap," said Hannah. "I just went over there and kissed him on the head and told him everything was going to be OK."

Journey later died at a vet clinic.

Hannah's family has a Facebook page called "Justice 4 Journey" for tips on the suspects and donations for a reward.
