Texas state parks already booking up for summer vacations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to camp at a Texas state park, you have to book early. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, if a camping trip is on the summer agenda, you'll want to think about making those reservations now.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials confirm that reservations are already coming in for summer time camping. Since reservations can be made five months in advance, camping in June is already starting to book up. The parks that are already seeing a lot of reservations include popular sites like:

  • Garner State Park
  • Inks Lake State Park
  • Pedernales Falls State Park
  • Guadalupe State Park
  • South Llano River State Park


Weekends are obviously the most popular dates, so be sure to reserve a spot sooner rather than later.

State officials said there are a few parks that still have good availability, including:

  • Big Bend Ranch State Park
  • San Angelo State Park
  • Choke Canyon State Park
  • Lake Corpus Christi State Park
  • Sea Rim State Park
  • Martin Dies Jr. State Park


AAA Texas officials said driving trips are going to be more popular, and state parks are going to be in high demand because it will be easier to stay socially distanced.

"Planning ahead is going to be key this year," AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. "So many destinations, including parks and campgrounds, have the potential to be very popular this summer and fill up quickly."

July bookings at Texas state parks will open up next month. You can reserve a state park camping site here.

AAA has all sorts of tools that can help you plan a road trip this summer and even a gas cost estimator.

