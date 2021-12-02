TEXAS -- If fa-la-la-ing in the forest and caroling around a campfire sound way better than battling crowds at a mall or facing "out of stock" icons online, maybe you need to gift yourself an outdoorsy getaway.
State parks around Texas have packed the holiday season with special events - specifically, 80 events at 47 parks and eight historic sites - from Christmas light boat tours to New Year's Eve hikes in the dark. Most events are family friendly, but some sound ideal for solo adventurers who might want to pack a tent and escape to the woods for a night or two (tipping our cap to you, retail workers).
Reservations fill up quickly, so be sure to visit an individual park's website before you head out. And check the Holidays in the Parks page for many more fun options, pricing information, and more information.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Texas state parks beckon with festive events and outdoorsy escapes through the holidays
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News