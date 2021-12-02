outdoor adventures

Texas state parks beckon with festive events and outdoorsy escapes through the holidays

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas state parks hosting holiday experiences

TEXAS -- If fa-la-la-ing in the forest and caroling around a campfire sound way better than battling crowds at a mall or facing "out of stock" icons online, maybe you need to gift yourself an outdoorsy getaway.

State parks around Texas have packed the holiday season with special events - specifically, 80 events at 47 parks and eight historic sites - from Christmas light boat tours to New Year's Eve hikes in the dark. Most events are family friendly, but some sound ideal for solo adventurers who might want to pack a tent and escape to the woods for a night or two (tipping our cap to you, retail workers).

Reservations fill up quickly, so be sure to visit an individual park's website before you head out. And check the Holidays in the Parks page for many more fun options, pricing information, and more information.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltexastexasoutdoor adventures
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
Top 25 travel destinations for 2022
Houston's coolest lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas
Admire the NYC skyline while paddling on the Hudson River
How to see 5 CA waterfalls in 1 day
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News