Texas soldier's journey home ends more than 70 years after he went missing in Korea

Private First-Class Adelaydo Solis was killed while serving in Korea. For years, his body went unidentified. Now, he's back with his family.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 70 years after going missing while serving in Korea, the remains of a Texas soldier are back with his family.

Pfc. Adelaydo Solis was just 19 years old when he went missing in Korea as a prisoner of war, according to Splendora police.

On Tuesday, Solis' family was able to reunite with him as he was flown into Bush Intercontinental Airport. Splendora police shared photos, showing the moment Solis arrived and as his family waited.

Solis' body was left unidentified for years after he was killed in a massive attack in the 1950s. He will now be laid to rest with full military honors.