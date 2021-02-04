Ted Cruz and actor Cary Elwes Twitter feud over 'Princess Bride'

Cruz has been known to quote the movie, but today he's not feeling the love.
SEE ALSO: Sen. Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden's electoral win in ABC13 exclusive
British actor Cary Elwes, who played "Westley" in the film, sent out a harsh tweet asking Cruz, "How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie, The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS."
R-O-U-S is an acronym in the movie, meaning Rodents of Unusual Size.
SEE ALSO: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's communications director resigns week after riots at US Capitol
.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021
Cruz responded with a personally autographed picture of Elwes, in his all black costume, saying "Does this mean you want your picture back?"
.@Cary_Elwes Does this mean you want your picture back? https://t.co/iAwhbZZbEk pic.twitter.com/6Fh2QYUcuR— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 3, 2021
Cruz has continued to receive backlash for his stance on numerous political topics, most recently the attack on the U.S. Capitol.