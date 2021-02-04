ted cruz

Ted Cruz and actor Cary Elwes Twitter feud over 'Princess Bride'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is feuding on Twitter with the lead actor of the hit 80's movie, "The Princess Bride."

Cruz has been known to quote the movie, but today he's not feeling the love.

British actor Cary Elwes, who played "Westley" in the film, sent out a harsh tweet asking Cruz, "How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie, The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS."

R-O-U-S is an acronym in the movie, meaning Rodents of Unusual Size.

Cruz responded with a personally autographed picture of Elwes, in his all black costume, saying "Does this mean you want your picture back?"



Cruz has continued to receive backlash for his stance on numerous political topics, most recently the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
