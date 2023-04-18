Texans can purchase emergency supplies tax free this weekend to prepare for hurricane season

PREVIOUS VIDEO: Press play to find out how to build an effective severe weather kit with everything you need for the hurricane season.

A variety of emergency preparation supplies will be sold without sales taxes from April 22-23. According to the Texas comptroller's office, supplies used to prepare and respond for natural disasters and other emergencies, such as hurricanes, wildfires, and flash floods, will be included in the tax-free holiday.

The state sales tax holiday is held annually in April. Additionally, a tax holiday for energy-efficient and water-efficient appliances occurs every Memorial Day weekend, while back-to-school items are sold tax-free in August, according to the Texas comptroller's office.

According to a news release, the comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save almost $2 million in state and local sales taxes this weekend. Purchases can be made in person, online and by phone.

The following items qualify for the sales tax exemption:

Items sold for less than $75 each: axes, batteries, flashlights, carbon monoxide detectors, first aid kits, tarps and more

Items sold for less than $300 each: emergency ladders and hurricane shutters

Items sold for less than $3,000 each: portable generators

There is no limit on how many items someone can purchase.

"While we can't know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies," Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in the news release. "This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations."

The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. April 22 and end at midnight April 24. A full list of the items that can be purchased tax free is available on the comptroller's website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.