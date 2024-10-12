La Marque city council member faces $40,000 lawsuit for allegedly owing $40,000 in back taxes

A company owned by a La Marque city council member, Joseph Lowry, is being sued for more than $40,000 in back taxes.

A company owned by a La Marque city council member, Joseph Lowry, is being sued for more than $40,000 in back taxes.

A company owned by a La Marque city council member, Joseph Lowry, is being sued for more than $40,000 in back taxes.

A company owned by a La Marque city council member, Joseph Lowry, is being sued for more than $40,000 in back taxes.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A company owned by a La Marque city council member is being sued for more than $40,000 in back taxes.

Six Brother Concrete Pumping, owned by Joseph Lowry, was sued in early April by Galveston County, Galveston County Drainage District #2, Texas City Independent School District, and College of the Mainland. They say they're owed $43,868.48 in back taxes from 2022 and 2023.

Lowry denied that in a post on his Facebook page.

"We don't owe any taxes," he said while vowing to pay them if he did.

Mark Ciavaglia, representing the agencies suing Six Brothers Concrete Company, said that's not the case.

"That's our sole role here," Ciavaglia explained. "To get the taxes paid or get the taxes resolved in some fashion."

Court records show Lowry was served in late April.

We spoke to him this afternoon, and he said he believed his CPA had resolved the issue at that time.

It is his first year on La Marque's city council, and he believes his penchant for calling out local agencies and officials is what led to the lawsuit and its publicity in the area.

Ciavaglia said those things have nothing to do with the lawsuit.

"Our role is simply to get the taxes paid," he said.

There was supposed to be a hearing in Galveston this morning that could have led to a decision in the suit, but it was postponed.

The Galveston County District Clerk's website has not announced a make-up date.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.