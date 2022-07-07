Texas woman shot for possibly flashing back high beams at other driver, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A north Texas woman was shot in the face for possibly flashing her high beams at another driver on July 4, authorities say.
The woman was driving in Fort Worth along Kings Oak Lane at about 3 a.m. when police say she came across a car with their high-beams on.
Authorities said she flashed her beams to get the other driver to dim their lights, but that's when police believe someone in the other car shot at her.
Police said the woman drove herself to a 7-11 asking for help.
Family told WFAA the car shown in someone's home camera is that of the victim's.
The shooting has left her family in a state of shock.
The victim's son, who asked for his face not to be shown, hopes this doesn't happen to someone else.
"There was no need for this to have happened. She was on her way to work, she was just trying to tell the guy, 'Dude your lights are bright- they're bright and they're blinding me, and I can't see,'" the son said.
Officials said the woman ended up in the hospital and is now at home recovering, but the suspect who allegedly shot her is still on the lose.
