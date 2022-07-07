road rage

Texas woman shot for possibly flashing back high beams at other driver, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas woman shot for possibly flashing high beams back at other driver, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A north Texas woman was shot in the face for possibly flashing her high beams at another driver on July 4, authorities say.

The woman was driving in Fort Worth along Kings Oak Lane at about 3 a.m. when police say she came across a car with their high-beams on.

Authorities said she flashed her beams to get the other driver to dim their lights, but that's when police believe someone in the other car shot at her.

Police said the woman drove herself to a 7-11 asking for help.

Family told WFAA the car shown in someone's home camera is that of the victim's.

The shooting has left her family in a state of shock.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist appears to have fired shots at other driver on I-45 before crashing, deputies say

The victim's son, who asked for his face not to be shown, hopes this doesn't happen to someone else.

"There was no need for this to have happened. She was on her way to work, she was just trying to tell the guy, 'Dude your lights are bright- they're bright and they're blinding me, and I can't see,'" the son said.

Officials said the woman ended up in the hospital and is now at home recovering, but the suspect who allegedly shot her is still on the lose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthwoman shottexas newsgun violenceshootingroad rage
ROAD RAGE
Motorcyclist appears to have fired shots at other driver on I-45: HCSO
Man arrested for punching driver during traffic, police say
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
TOP STORIES
5-year-old killed was headed for ice cream with her family
Police need help finding parents of baby found alone in SW Houston
Texas GLO says Houston missed deadline for giving out Harvey money
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Rain chance drops Thursday, next week brings chance for daily storms
'Operation North Star' leads to 152 arrests made in Houston area
The Woodlands man arrested for soliciting sex from child, police said
Show More
HPD investigating man found dead near Gulf Freeway in SE Houston
Estranged husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide with teen there
Ambush shooter gets life sentence after 2 Houston brothers killed
DOJ investigating TX's Operation Lone Star for civil rights violations
Motorcyclist appears to have fired shots at other driver on I-45: HCSO
More TOP STORIES News