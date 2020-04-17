Society

TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, weeks of stay-at-home orders and closed businesses will slowly come to an end in the state, according to an order issued Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Abbott reveals phases of reopening Texas

Here are the key dates the governor announced:

April 20
Texas state parks will open with a number of restrictions for guests. Visitors will have to wear face coverings or masks and maintain at least six feet of distance from people who are not members of the same household. Park visitors won't be allowed in groups of five or more.

April 22
Restrictions on surgeries will be loosened. The change will allow doctors to treat patients without having to get state approval, the governor said.

April 24

Texas retail businesses that have been closed may re-open and offer 'to-go' options for customers.

April 27
Additional openings and more restrictions are scheduled to be loosened by Gov. Abbott

Despite the order calling for a gradual return to normal, Abbott extended the closure order for all Texas schools and colleges for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The state's stay home order is scheduled to expire April 30.

