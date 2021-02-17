Houston volunteers deliver breakfast to seniors affected by winter storm

In many cases, these are senior citizens who cannot even get down to the lobby because the elevators are not working in their living facilities. They have no power and water, and they are hungry.
But overnight, dozens of volunteers showed up to cook 2,000 donated eggs and make 800 breakfast tacos for those in need.
They're with the group Texas Relief Warriors, a nonprofit that helps provide to disaster-stricken communities throughout the Gulf Coast, according to its website.
Volunteers told ABC13 they have already delivered meals to hundreds of seniors, and are on target to help about 2,000 people.
But the Texas Relief Warriors is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help, head to their website.
Tortillas on the grill for the 800 breakfast burritos.— CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) February 17, 2021
Er, did we say 800? Meant 797... some fell on the floor or something.
...Okay, fine, they looked tasty, how about you mind your business, hmmmm?
Seriously, if you need a warm meal tomorrow --> https://t.co/KxlcLXRfTd pic.twitter.com/YufmK2Jis1
The beginning of what will soon turn into 800 breakfast tacos for tomorrow morning.— CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) February 17, 2021
If you're in the Houston area and need a warm meal, please reach out --> https://t.co/KxlcLY8RhN pic.twitter.com/YLVsPHOcJv
