Houston volunteers deliver breakfast to seniors affected by winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of Houston seniors are getting a hot breakfast Wednesday, thanks to volunteers who spent the night making breakfast tacos.

In many cases, these are senior citizens who cannot even get down to the lobby because the elevators are not working in their living facilities. They have no power and water, and they are hungry.

But overnight, dozens of volunteers showed up to cook 2,000 donated eggs and make 800 breakfast tacos for those in need.

They're with the group Texas Relief Warriors, a nonprofit that helps provide to disaster-stricken communities throughout the Gulf Coast, according to its website.

Volunteers told ABC13 they have already delivered meals to hundreds of seniors, and are on target to help about 2,000 people.

But the Texas Relief Warriors is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help, head to their website.




