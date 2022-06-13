escaped prisoner

Texas prison transports resume today under new security protocols following deadly inmate escape

By
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice resumed transporting inmates on Monday with ramped-up security measures in place after a brief pause while officials reviewed policies.

This comes as the investigation continues into how inmate Gonzalo Lopez managed to escape a transportation bus while on the way to a medical appointment.

New measures include, but are not limited to:
  • Three officers will be required on transport buses
  • Enhanced search procedures of an inmate before boarding a transport vehicle
  • New video surveillance equipment will be installed on transport vehicles
  • Inmates determined to be the highest risk will be transported by themselves
  • Unit medical capabilities will be enhanced to reduce the need for offsite transport
  • An independent security review will be conducted by an outside party


"Safety of citizens in Texas has to be the highest priority," Senator John Whitmire, chair of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee, said. "But, the whole Lopez incident was poorly handled at several stages."

One week ago, ABC13 pressed lawmakers on if and what changes they'd be pushing for to ensure community safety, as officials believe Lopez killed five innocent people in the same family at a home in Centerville during his three-week manhunt before he was killed in a shootout with officers.

READ MORE: Senator pushes for change when transporting violent criminals following deadly inmate escape
A state lawmaker is pushing for change when it comes to transporting high-risk inmates after officials say an escaped inmate killed a grandfather and four of his grandsons.



"I promise it will happen. I won't have to introduce legislation, and it will get done," Senator Whitmire told ABC13 last week.

He was right as prison officials announced the new protocols that will go into effect today.

"There's no question, your news story, the discussion with the director, has led to these changes," Whitmire said. "Someone as dangerous as Lopez, serving a life sentence like Lopez for capital murder, will no longer be placed on a bus. He will be on an individual van as they handle death row inmates."

According to officials, Lopez broke free from his arm restraints with a key, or make-shift key, before he got out of a caged area he was placed in for high-risk inmates.

"He had two weapons, a homemade knife and a piece of the metal. He would pry open the bottom of the cage joint by joint," Whitmire said.

Lopez then stabbed the driver, and officials said a second officer with a shotgun went out the emergency back door.

Lopez took control of the bus, but one of the officers shot the back of the tire. He was able to run free from the two armed officers.

SEE ALSO: 'Back to the drawing board': TX escapee's fingerprints found at home near killed family, sources say
The five people found dead at their family's cabin include three brothers - 11, 16, and 18; their 11-year-old cousin; and their 66-year-old grandfather.



If the new security measures were in place and an added officer was on board with better pat-down procedures, Whitmire said an innocent family "may still be alive."

"It's upsetting it takes such a tragedy to change policies that were very flawed," Whitmire said.

The results of the agency's serious incident review and independent security review will be made public once complete, according to a spokesperson.

The Texas Rangers are the lead investigative agency. A spokesperson with the TDCJ said one officer is back at work while the other is on approved leave.

RELATED: Homicide ruled in deaths of Houston-area grandfather and his 4 grandsons in Centerville
Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, died of gunshot and stab wounds, Leon County autopsies showed.



