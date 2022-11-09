Republican Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier battle in the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Mike Collier and Republican incumbent Dan Patrick go head-to-head for the 2022 Texas Lieutenant Governor race.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The lieutenant governor's race took an interesting turn over in September when when two prominent Republicans endorsed Collier, who welcomes the endorsements.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his campaign had dismissed them as essentially irrelevant.

Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said his endorsement of Collier is less about the party and more about the person who is best for the state of Texas.

"Patrick was elected in 2006 to the state senate," Whitley told ABC13, "and ever since then, every year, we have become more divided until when I think we're every bit as much as divided as Washington is."

Republican Amarillo State Senator Kel Seliger also endorsed Collier over Patrick, the two-term incumbent.

SEE ALSO: 2022 election results: Live updates as House, Senate races could affect balance of power