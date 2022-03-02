texas politics

Don Huffines out of Texas gubernatorial race

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With election results still coming in, Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines has conceded.

Huffines, who is a former state senator from north Texas, was among many candidates challenging Gov. Greg Abbott. On Tuesday evening, Huffines shared the announcement on Twitter.

"Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away. I will always fight to defend the God-given rights and liberties of Texans," part of his statement read. "Texas Republicans voted overwhelmingly for conservative reforms via the ballot referenda. I pray Greg Abbott listens to our votes and moves to deliver on these initiatives.



Huffines was one of the first candidates to jump in the race against Abbott. Huffines served two legislative sessions in the Texas Senate and called himself an actual Republican, something he says incumbent Abbott is not.

