WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
primary election
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary elections on March 1, 2022
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
FULL LIST: See Complete 2022 Primary Election Results
2022 Primary Election Results
Congressional results
Texas results
Harris County results
Fort Bend County results
Montgomery County results
Galveston County results
Brazoria County results
Related topics:
politics
houston
brazoria county
galveston county
montgomery county
harris county
chambers county
fort bend county
texas politics
primary election
voting
texas news
election day
election
houston politics
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
ACLU sues Texas after Abbott's directive towards transgender children
Fort Bend County Democratic judge candidates hold similar visions
What happens to your vote after you cast your ballot?
Montgomery Co. judge candidates speak on where they stand
TOP STORIES
Here are 5 questions the Texas primary will answer
ACLU sues Texas after Abbott's directive towards transgender children
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Memorial Hermann and BlueCross BlueShield fail to reach agreement
Rally for child victims of gun violence marches through downtown
RodeoHouston under investigation after accessibility complaints
Fifth Ward residents plead for action from EPA on cancer cluster
Show More
Houston Consul General of Ukraine calls for Texas leaders to act
1st court hearing underway for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits
Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia at SOTU speech
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Mild Tuesday with a big warm up later this week
More TOP STORIES News