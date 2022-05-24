BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: 15 killed in TX school shooting, death toll expected to rise
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
primary election
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary runoff elections on May 24
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
Republican results
Democratic results
Related topics:
politics
houston
fort bend county
brazoria county
texas politics
primary election
voting
texas news
election day
election
houston politics
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Primary runoff sets up mid-term contests for AG and Lt. Gov. positions
Ready to cast your ballot? 50 primary races headed to runoffs
Elections Administrator GOP on upcoming election result delays
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 15 killed in TX school shooting, death toll expected to rise
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Weather Alert Day: Round of strong thunderstorms expected overnight
Houston-area leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season for 2022
Primary runoff sets up mid-term contests for AG and Lt. Gov. positions
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
Show More
Window washers rescued from Houston high-rise in downtown
HPD searching for suspect accused for killing teen this weekend
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Fort Liberty proposed as new name for Fort Bragg
Missing Alvin ISD employee found safe after he was last seen May 19
More TOP STORIES News