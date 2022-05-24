primary election

Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary runoff elections on May 24

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

2022 Primary Runoff Election Results


Republican results

Democratic results
Related topics:
politicshoustonfort bend countybrazoria countytexas politicsprimary electionvotingtexas newselection dayelectionhouston politics
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Primary runoff sets up mid-term contests for AG and Lt. Gov. positions
Ready to cast your ballot? 50 primary races headed to runoffs
Elections Administrator GOP on upcoming election result delays
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 15 killed in TX school shooting, death toll expected to rise
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Weather Alert Day: Round of strong thunderstorms expected overnight
Houston-area leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season for 2022
Primary runoff sets up mid-term contests for AG and Lt. Gov. positions
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
Show More
Window washers rescued from Houston high-rise in downtown
HPD searching for suspect accused for killing teen this weekend
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Fort Liberty proposed as new name for Fort Bragg
Missing Alvin ISD employee found safe after he was last seen May 19
More TOP STORIES News