ERCOT

Any potential Texas summer blackouts would be less than 1 hour, experts say

EMBED <>More Videos

Potential TX summer blackouts would be less than 1 hour, experts say

ERCOT is still urging Texans to cut down on energy use Tuesday.

The state made it through Monday's high temperatures without any kind of grid failure.

But now, many Texans want to know how the rest of the week looks.

SEE ALSO: Houstonians skeptical of ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
EMBED More News Videos

ERCOT's request for Houstonians to keep thermostats at 78 degrees was not met without criticism. Partly due to the company's handling of the 2021 Winter Freeze.



In the future , ERCOT said rolling blackouts are still an option.

If it happens, companies would cut power from customers, so energy demand doesn't surpass supply.

Unlike the winter storm, where blackouts lasted for days for some people, experts say it would be less than an hour this time because it's easier to generate power in the summer than in the winter.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's confident the power will stay on.

"Because of the increase in the power generation capacity by more than 15% over last year," Abbott said. "That is why the power grid has been so resilient despite the skyrocketing temperatures."

Experts say the state did make improvements to the grid, but there's still a ways to go, which is why the conservation call was issued.

RELATED: ERCOT positioning for potential record demand as Texas temperatures expected to soar this weekend
EMBED More News Videos

ERCOT began positioning for potential record power demand ahead of a soaring temperatures for Mother's Day weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasenergytexas newspower outagegreg abbottheatweatherercot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ERCOT
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans and Texas businesses
Grid 'more reliable than before' to address summer demand, ERCOT says
Houstonians worried about ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
TOP STORIES
Video raises questions after deputy shoots and kills assault suspect
Woman stabbed by ex saved by brother-in-law with bat, HPD says
13 Investigates how change can happen in 23 days after mass shootings
Cypress woman sued $250k for feeding ducks near her home
Jill Biden criticized for comparing Latinos to tacos in speech
Near-record heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Appeals court delays Texas execution set for this week
Show More
Marion Barber death: Ex-NFL player died of heat stroke
Girl's killer identified more than 43 years after her murder
'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations
Baseball coach accused of mistreating 9-year-old players
Young mother killed by boyfriend was no mistaken identity, family says
More TOP STORIES News