Texas ready to expand COVID-19 vaccines to 'Phase 1C'

By
Texas health officials say they are ready to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to long-awaited Phase 1C group, which they've now clarified to include all remaining, unvaccinated Texans who are 50 years and older.

The Texas Department of State Health Services pointed at data that showed 93% of deaths in the state directly caused by the coronavirus are in people 50 and older. Additionally, Texans between 50 and 64 years old account for 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 44,650 deaths from COVID-19 have been counted in Texas.

Vaccinations for the new grouping begin next Monday, March 15.

"We've seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January," said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. "Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state's priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state's health care system."

SEE MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
Just the week before, DSHS directed the state's vaccine providers to vaccinate teachers and child care workers immediately after a directive from the federal level.

Nearly 4.7 million Texans have at least one dose of the vaccine.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

