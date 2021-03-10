covid-19 pandemic

Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccine rollout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On day one of the Lone Star State removing all COVID-19 restrictions, hospital leadership in the Texas Medical Center answered questions on a number of topics related to the coronavirus.

Four leaders in the Texas Medical Center and health field participated in the discussion.


  • Bill McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center
  • Paul Klotman, MD, FACP, President, CEO and Executive Dean, Baylor College of Medicine
  • David Persse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Houston Health Department
  • Esmaeil Porsa, MD, MBA, MPH, CCHP, President & CEO, Harris Health System


Among the topics discussed were:

  • COVID-19 vaccination rollout progress across the city and Texas Medical Center
  • the recent authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
  • the efficacy and science of the three vaccines
  • the latest COVID-19 data trends


Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Texas' mask mandate lifted and all businesses were allowed to open at 100% capacity.

The video above is from a previous report.

SEE ALSO: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants, UTMB study shows

EMBED More News Videos

Researchers found the results encouraging in the battle against coronavirus.


Texans don't have to prove they're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are jumping the line. Here's why.
EMBED More News Videos

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out nationwide, fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.



Here's how the Jonhson & Johnson vaccine differs from the others
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinestexas medical centercovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Texas lifts yearlong ban on prison visitation March 15
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most local restaurants still have restrictions, survey finds
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Model projections for TX show 'worst-case' without mask order
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
Run for Texas gov. now 'a real consideration,' McConaughey says
Spring breakers party maskless at South Padre Island
Rapper shot to death in middle of Midtown street, friend says
Show More
Website helps navigate who's keeping mask mandate in place
Texas lifts yearlong ban on prison visitation March 15
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
Firefighter who served for 26 years dies in off-duty accident
More TOP STORIES News