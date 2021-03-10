Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Four leaders in the Texas Medical Center and health field participated in the discussion.
- Bill McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center
- Paul Klotman, MD, FACP, President, CEO and Executive Dean, Baylor College of Medicine
- David Persse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Houston Health Department
- Esmaeil Porsa, MD, MBA, MPH, CCHP, President & CEO, Harris Health System
Among the topics discussed were:
- COVID-19 vaccination rollout progress across the city and Texas Medical Center
- the recent authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- the efficacy and science of the three vaccines
- the latest COVID-19 data trends
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Texas' mask mandate lifted and all businesses were allowed to open at 100% capacity.
