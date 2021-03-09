Gov. Abbott to provide update on TX border security efforts this afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9637216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 200 Texas families are currently fighting an attempted federal land seizure to build the wall in federal court.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States.

Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Tuesday, March 2, makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order.

MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit the Texas-Mexico border Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's security efforts.Before speaking, Abbott will receive a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.The governor is also expected to take part in an aerial tour of the border.The border wall visit comes after Abbott announced "Operation Lone Star" last week, which is targeted at combatting the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.The Operation integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas.