Gov. Abbott to provide update on TX border security efforts this afternoon

Abbott is expected to speak in Mission, Texas at noon. ABC13 will stream his remarks live in the video player above.
Before speaking, Abbott will receive a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.
The governor is also expected to take part in an aerial tour of the border.
The border wall visit comes after Abbott announced "Operation Lone Star" last week, which is targeted at combatting the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.
The Operation integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas.
