border patrol

Gov. Abbott redirects $500M from agencies to fund border security mission through end of fiscal year

By Jason Beeferman, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits

TEXAS -- Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he is moving another $500 million to fund Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative at the Texas-Mexico border. The move comes three weeks after state military officials said the multi-billion dollar operation was in need of an infusion of cash to keep it afloat through the end of the fiscal year.

The video above is from a related story.

Abbott said the money would be taken from the budgets of other Texas agencies, including nearly $210 million from the state's Health and Human Services Commission over two years and about $160 million from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Department of State Health Services and Juvenile Justice Department will each see tens of millions of dollars taken from their budgets to fund the border mission, Abbott said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Federal court grants temporary restraining order against Biden White House on border rollback

In a letter to the agencies, Abbott said that "this transfer will not affect any agency or program function." The governor's office did not answer whether the agencies would be reimbursed later or would see budget cuts, and instead referred questions back to Abbott's original announcement.

Operation Lone Star's price tag for taxpayers is upwards of $2 billion a year. State officials already transferred another $480 million from other agencies in January to keep the operation running through the spring.

"Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border," Abbott said in his statement. "Texans' safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve."

Abbott's Operation Lone Star is a series of policy changes at the border that the governor says is in response to an increase of illegal border crossings under the Biden administration. The project includes the deployment of thousands of state troopers and National Guard soldiers at the border, as well as Abbott's state-funded border wall project.

Border crisis: ABC13's Jacob Rascon goes inside immigrant camp
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jacob Rascon took us inside an immigrant camp to share the stories of thousands of people waiting to cross into the U.S.



The increase in funding comes as Abbott has implemented initiatives at the border such as boat blockades and razor wire at border crossings and chartered buses to Washington, D.C., for migrants in Texas. He says he is working to counter the Biden administration's repeal of Title 42, a pandemic-era health order that allowed immigration officials to deny migrants entry to the U.S. because of the coronavirus.

The announcement also comes about one week after a Texas National Guard soldier drowned in Eagle Pass attempting to rescue migrants struggling to swim in the Rio Grande. Days later, it was revealed that the soldier was not properly equipped with a flotation device, The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday. Abbott said $465.3 million of the $500 million will be allocated to the Texas National Guard.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexastexas politicsgreg abbottmoneyborder patrolpoliticstexas tribune
BORDER PATROL
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Search continues for soldier that went missing in river
Missing National Guard soldier identified as search continues
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old near Freeport
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston brothers out on bond accused of carrying edibles, mom says
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Show More
Car crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg update
Another day with a few showers and storms, but far from a washout
Parent asks for help after her son was attacked at Kingwood school
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
Missing 4-year-old has been found in Sugar Land
More TOP STORIES News