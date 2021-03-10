coronavirus texas

New website helps navigate who's requiring masks and who's not

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As workers brace for possible confrontations over masks, a new website is aimed at helping people know what COVID-19 protocols to expect at Houston businesses and restaurants.

SpaceCitySafe is a crowd-sourced website that lists information about capacity and masks at hundreds of Houston establishments. Chris Haseler, a 25-year-old engineer who lives in the Heights, created the website last weekend ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting capacity restrictions and the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Places in Houston where you do and don't have to wear masks after mask mandate lift

"I know everyone will have different perspectives on what they feel is safe right now," said Haseler. "This website lets you see that information in a way that lets you make the best decision for yourself."

SEE ALSO: How some businesses plan to handle face mask mandate lift

Business owners and customers can leave comments about their experiences or update their information. New businesses can also be added. More than 500 are already listed on the site.

"The intent was to make the information readily available," he said.

The majority of establishments are still requiring masks for customers and employees. Some who are not requiring them tell ABC13 that they will urge people to wear them.

SEE ALSO: Restaurants and grocery stores hope lifting mask mandate will stay peaceful

At Shoe Savers near Rice Village, Ellen Croft said she and her husband remain fully committed to requiring masks.

"We're keeping it exactly the same," Croft said. "I'm sorry. That's the rules. If you want to come into my business, you have to be respectful of other people."

With no mask order, customers cannot be fined if they don't wear a mask but they could be cited by police for trespassing if they refuse to leave.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonface masktexas newswebsitescoronavirus texastechnologycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
List of school districts requiring masks after mandate lifts
Pfizer vaccine effective against variants, study shows
Texas A&M opts for 3-day weekend for spring break
Rice Stadium to become new Houston vaccination site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
List of school districts requiring masks after mandate lifts
Man gunned down in Midtown was Houston rapper, friend says
Show More
2 gunmen followed couple into home in frightening robbery
Teen hit and killed while saving friend's life, dad says
CEO arrested at home allegedly bought with defrauded funds
Couple on COVID-infected ship Turns to Ted for refund
Multi-vehicle wreck blocks 59/45 ramp near downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News