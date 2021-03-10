New website helps navigate who's requiring masks and who's not

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As workers brace for possible confrontations over masks, a new website is aimed at helping people know what COVID-19 protocols to expect at Houston businesses and restaurants.
SpaceCitySafe is a crowd-sourced website that lists information about capacity and masks at hundreds of Houston establishments. Chris Haseler, a 25-year-old engineer who lives in the Heights, created the website last weekend ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting capacity restrictions and the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.
"I know everyone will have different perspectives on what they feel is safe right now," said Haseler. "This website lets you see that information in a way that lets you make the best decision for yourself."
Business owners and customers can leave comments about their experiences or update their information. New businesses can also be added. More than 500 are already listed on the site.
"The intent was to make the information readily available," he said.
The majority of establishments are still requiring masks for customers and employees. Some who are not requiring them tell ABC13 that they will urge people to wear them.
At Shoe Savers near Rice Village, Ellen Croft said she and her husband remain fully committed to requiring masks.
"We're keeping it exactly the same," Croft said. "I'm sorry. That's the rules. If you want to come into my business, you have to be respectful of other people."
With no mask order, customers cannot be fined if they don't wear a mask but they could be cited by police for trespassing if they refuse to leave.
