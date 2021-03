Mask orders during the 1918 flu pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos Health officials are warning that the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, also known as Covid-19, has the potential to become a global pandemic. We took a closer look at the world's worst infections that have killed millions.

Mask orders were part of the last pandemic - the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918.The first cases of the Spanish Flu showed up in March 1918 in Kansas. The New York Times looked at the timeline of the first mask orders issued in October 1918.San Francisco had the first mask order. It lasted four weeks until Nov. 21, 1918.San Francisco implemented a second mask order in December 1918 after deaths started to climb again.That second order lasted about two months until the beginning of February 1919.It's also important to point out that masks in 1918 were nothing like the masks we have now.Most people were forced to wear gauze attached with tape. Newspapers printed instructions how to make your own masks at home.