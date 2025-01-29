Charges dismissed against 2 of Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo's former staffers, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned that the criminal cases against some of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's former staffers have been dismissed.

Lawyers for Aaron Dunn and Wallis Nader confirmed on Wednesday that the attorney general filed a motion to drop their charges. Both Dunn and Nader were accused of misusing official information and tampering with records. Court records show those charges have been dismissed.

Those same charges against another one of Hidalgo's former staff members, Alex Triantaphyllis, are still pending.

The case against three of Hidalgo's former staffers centers around a now-canceled $11 million COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract awarded to Elevate Strategies, a one-woman firm without health care experience.

Judge Hidalgo posted a statement on X Wednesday, saying in part that "this result speaks for itself... Aaron and Wallis are people of integrity."

