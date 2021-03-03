What it means for you when Texas drops statewide mandates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10383331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Tuesday, March 2, makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The decision to end the state's COVID-19 mandates is being welcomed by some Montgomery and Galveston County leaders, even though it takes place just days before Spring Break.Starting Wednesday, March 10, the mandate requiring Texans to wear face coverings will come to an end."I've been waiting for that," said League City resident, Priscilla Askew. "I don't think these masks actually do anything for us."Pearland resident Donnie Devault told ABC13, "I'm anxious, but I think a few more weeks, a month, shouldn't hurt anybody."Meanwhile, League City resident said "she's done with masks" and she isn't the only one cheering on Gov. Greg Abbott's move. In Montgomery County, leaders have opposed the mandate since last summer."Thank you Governor Abbott for reopening the state," said Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough. "I think it's only appropriate. I think it's not just coincidental, it's appropriate you did it on Texas Independence Day."Keough said the decision to wear a mask falls on the individual, and business, not by a state mandate.He anticipates when the mandate ends next week, people will begin to see a change."I don't have a crystal ball to tell you what will happen," Keough explained. "I suspect, though, there will be a lot of businesses that are going to pull down those mask mandates on their doors, and you're going to see things really open."The timing, however, could impact the Houston-area tourism destination. The mandates end just days before Spring Break, with thousands of people expected to head to Galveston's beaches.Some city leaders believe now is not the time for a full reopening while others welcome it."I'm, for one, glad the mask mandate is over," said Galveston City Councilor Marie Robb.Last week, Galveston council decided to keep its mask mandate. Robb said a special meeting could be called next week to end it, even though Spring Break is days after."Most of the people who come for Spring Break come to the beach," she explained. "The beach has been declared safe. You're not required to wear a mask at the beach."The Texas Restaurant Association applauds the governor's decision. The industry has been hit hard during the pandemic. The agency said about 11,000 eateries have closed this past year.Removing the mandates, they believe, will help."For the thousands of local restaurants on the brink of closure and the 167,000 Texans who remain unemployed in the restaurant industry alone, Gov. Abbott's announcement [Tuesday] is a light at the very end of the tunnel," said Texas Restaurant Association President Emily Knight.Eyewitness News asked Knight if restaurants will change the mask policy next week. She said it's too early to tell, but is encouraging owners to take steps to keep people safe."We're really encouraging those restaurants to look at their local area and talk to their guest that they built a relationship with and even more importantly talk to their employees," she said.