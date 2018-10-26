'CAN WE KILL HER': Authorities arrest Texas man accused of wanting to cannibalize girl

EMBED </>More Videos

An affidavit revealed Alexander Barter allegedly browsed the dark web, searching for someone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism.

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old Texas man is behind bars after an undercover investigation revealed a chilling intent of a crime against a minor.

Alexander Nathan Barter was arrested last Friday, Oct. 19, after he reportedly had a conversation with an undercover officer over his desire to sexually assault and murder a minor, with intentions of eating her KTRE reported.

According to KTRE, an affidavit revealed Barter allegedly browsed the dark web, searching for someone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism. He also reportedly gave out two email addresses to be reached at.

Barter's alleged post was discovered by an undercover DPS officer who responded to his request. When the officer reached out to Barter, he allegedly replied with "How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?"

Following a series of emails, Barter arranged to meet the "father and daughter" for a hiking trip in which the crime of assaulting, killing and cannibalizing would be committed.

When Barter went to meet with the father and daughter last Friday, he was greeted by law enforcement.

An affidavit says Barter admitted being the person who had made the statements attributed to him, KTRE reports.

If convicted, Barter could face up to 20 years in federal penitentiary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimesexual assaultmurder plottexas newsundercoverTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
54-mile coastal spine proposed to protect Galveston-Houston area
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Sunny skies headed out way this weekend
Voting machine anxiety
Constable launches investigation into fake paper license plates
Infant taken by Life Flight after car crash in Friendswood
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend
Show More
The best weather weekend since April
CSI fired for mishandling evidence in sex assault cases
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Track star paid her killer $1K in blackmail over sex photos
More News