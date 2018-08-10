Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center

State officials have opened an investigation into the death of a toddler.The El Paso Times reports that the toddler allegedly died after being released from an immigration detention center in South Texas.The child's death was publicized earlier this month by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, but details, including the child's name and cause of death, were not made public.The Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against a child, which includes immigrant children being housed at dozens of residential facilities across the state.