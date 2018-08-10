Texas opens investigation into toddler who died after leaving immigrant detention center

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center

TEXAS (KTRK) --
State officials have opened an investigation into the death of a toddler.

The El Paso Times reports that the toddler allegedly died after being released from an immigration detention center in South Texas.

The child's death was publicized earlier this month by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, but details, including the child's name and cause of death, were not made public.

The Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against a child, which includes immigrant children being housed at dozens of residential facilities across the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlerchild deathimmigrationu.s. & worldinvestigationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Teen describes moments before she was pushed off bridge
More News