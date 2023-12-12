WATCH LIVE

All aboard! Proposed Texas high-speed Houston-Dallas rail lands $500K in federal funds

ByTeresa Gubbins CultureMap logo
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 3:11AM
Amtrak and its partners will receive more than $2.1 billion in a federal program to improve existing routes and expand Amtrak service across the U.S.

That includes $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration awarded to the long-in-the-works High-Speed rail project between Houston and Dallas, as well as another $500,000 awarded to the I-20 Corridor Long-Distance Passenger Rail Project.

The funding is via the newly passed Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and includes multiple grants that will go to Amtrak and its partners. This includes:

  • $108.5 million to Amtrak for station and service upgrades
  • $2 billion to Amtrak partners in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maine for infrastructure upgrades
  • $34.5 million to 39 states and localities for planning and development of 69 new and improved intercity passenger rail corridors

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

