All aboard! Proposed Texas high-speed Houston-Dallas rail lands $500K in federal funds

Amtrak and its partners will receive more than $2.1 billion in a federal program to improve existing routes and expand Amtrak service across the U.S.

That includes $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration awarded to the long-in-the-works High-Speed rail project between Houston and Dallas, as well as another $500,000 awarded to the I-20 Corridor Long-Distance Passenger Rail Project.

The funding is via the newly passed Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and includes multiple grants that will go to Amtrak and its partners. This includes:

$108.5 million to Amtrak for station and service upgrades

$2 billion to Amtrak partners in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maine for infrastructure upgrades

$34.5 million to 39 states and localities for planning and development of 69 new and improved intercity passenger rail corridors

