Lamar defeats Heights in High School Football Week 5

In a battle between the Bulldogs and Texans, Lamar keeps their winning streak alive against the Heights in a district opener.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In ABC13's Game of the Week, Lamar (5-0) stayed unbeaten on the season after a 36-8 win vs. the Heights in the district opener Friday night. It's Lamar's best start to a season since 2013.

The Texans opened the scoring when Justin Howard took a pass from quarterback Jordan Reaves and scored from 88 yards out. However, the ensuing extra point was blocked and returned by Heights for a two-point conversion.

Trey Douglas' 12-yard touchdown reception from Reaves gave Lamar a 13-2 lead after one quarter. The Texans added second-quarter touchdowns from Howard and Reaves to take a 27-2 lead into the halftime locker room.

Heights' first TD of the game came on a third-quarter Ezell Williams score.

The winner of this game has gone on to win the district title each of the past five years.

Undefeated Lamar is the two-time reigning district champion, while Heights (2-2) won the title in 2020 after Lamar won it the year before.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.