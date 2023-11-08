Houston voters narrowed down the 17-candidate field to State Sen. John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Now, the top two candidates will go face-to-face in a Dec. 9 runoff election.

Houston mayoral race is headed for a runoff between John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's mayoral election is down to the top two candidates.

On Tuesday, voters narrowed down the 17-candidate field to State Sen. John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, which means there will be a runoff election in December.

As of Wednesday morning, with an estimated 55% of the total vote reported, Whitmire secured 42% and Jackson Lee secured 36%

The remaining votes are divided between other candidates, mainly Gilbert Garcia, Lee Kaplan and Jack Christie.

A runoff was predicted to happen, and political experts say the real race starts now.

"We're going to celebrate tonight, but we've got some unfinished business. My team has been prepared for this night for days," Whitmire said.

"I'm very glad for the voters who voted for me. We will move to the runoff if that is what it will be. We're going to work very hard," Jackson Lee said.

The mayoral candidates aren't the only ones headed for a runoff.

None of the Houston City Controller candidates reached 50% of the vote. Now, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins and Former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez are advancing to a runoff.

As of Wednesday morning, with an estimated 93% of the total vote reported, Hollins secured 45% and Sanchez secured 27%.

The runoff election will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Houston's next mayor will take office on Jan. 2, 2024.

