Check your lease before the freeze: What renters are responsible for during arctic blast?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we make preparations to winterize our homes for the arctic front, questions arise about what you should do as a renter ahead of time.

With 58% of Houstonians and 45% of Harris County residents being renters, ABC13 spoke with a real estate attorney, who suggested you look at your lease and communicate with your landlord before the temperatures drop. Millions signed leases that spell out what they are and are not responsible for in their apartment or house.

"You may have, by signing a lease, agreed to undertake certain tasks in the event of a freeze," Real Estate Attorney Ernie Garcia said. "It's important to know what your lease says about what you've already agreed to do."

As for utilities, if you live in an apartment complex, that is not your responsibility. But if your lease doesn't spell out the specifics, be proactive and contact your landlord in writing.

"Inside an individual apartment, you don't need to drip water, you don't need to worry about the other things. The apartment complex is taking care of those things for you, making sure those systems are safe," Garcia said. "If your lease is completely silent on it, but say your landlord sends you a message or notice in writing to you, asking you to do something, it really comes down to what is a reasonable request. "

Even if you're not legally obligated to do certain things to prepare for the bad weather, doing it anyway could save you a lot of headaches.

