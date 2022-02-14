primary election

Early voting begins today for Texas primary election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting begins today for the Texas primary election, and there's still time to request a mail-in ballot.

The primary election will determine who is on the ballot for the midterm election this November.

Early voting officially began at 7 a.m. Monday. Voters have until Feb. 25 to cast votes at early voting locations.

In Harris County, there are dozens of early voting locations. Visit harrisvotes.com to find a location.

Here are some key dates to remember when it comes to early voting:
  • Feb. 14 - Early voting begins
  • Feb. 18 - Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot
  • Feb. 25 - Early voting ends
  • March 1 - Primary Election Day


Early voting polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Voting is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.



