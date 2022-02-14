Early voting begins today for Texas primary election

The primary election will determine who is on the ballot for the midterm election this November.
Early voting officially began at 7 a.m. Monday. Voters have until Feb. 25 to cast votes at early voting locations.
In Harris County, there are dozens of early voting locations. Visit harrisvotes.com to find a location.
Here are some key dates to remember when it comes to early voting:
- Feb. 14 - Early voting begins
- Feb. 18 - Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot
- Feb. 25 - Early voting ends
- March 1 - Primary Election Day
Early voting polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Voting is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
