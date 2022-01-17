Texas' primary election is March 1, here's what you need to know to vote

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans will head back to the polls - from Feb. 14-25 for early voting and on election day, March 1 - for the 2022 primary election. Here's an overview of what Texans need to know about casting a ballot.
Key dates for the 2022 Texas primary:
Jan. 31: 14 days left to register to vote
Feb. 14: 28 days left until early voting starts
Feb. 25: Early voting ends
Feb. 18: 32 days left for counties to receive mail-in ballot requests
March 1: 43 days left until the Texas primary
Texas 2022 primary voter guide:
What's on my ballot?
What dates do I need to know?
What do I need to know about going to the polls?
What do I need to know about mail-in voting?
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
