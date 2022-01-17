Texas' primary election is March 1, here's what you need to know to vote

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans will head back to the polls - from Feb. 14-25 for early voting and on election day, March 1 - for the 2022 primary election. Here's an overview of what Texans need to know about casting a ballot.Jan. 31: 14 days left to register to voteFeb. 14: 28 days left until early voting startsFeb. 25: Early voting endsFeb. 18: 32 days left for counties to receive mail-in ballot requestsMarch 1: 43 days left until the Texas primary