primary election

Texas' primary election is March 1, here's what you need to know to vote

By Alexa Ura and Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune
Here's what you need to know to vote on March 1

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans will head back to the polls - from Feb. 14-25 for early voting and on election day, March 1 - for the 2022 primary election. Here's an overview of what Texans need to know about casting a ballot.

Key dates for the 2022 Texas primary:

Jan. 31: 14 days left to register to vote
Feb. 14: 28 days left until early voting starts
Feb. 25: Early voting ends
Feb. 18: 32 days left for counties to receive mail-in ballot requests
March 1: 43 days left until the Texas primary

Texas 2022 primary voter guide:

What's on my ballot?
What dates do I need to know?
What do I need to know about going to the polls?
What do I need to know about mail-in voting?

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
