coronavirus texas

Number of COVID-19 and antibody tests in Texas increasing, but state still falls short

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to testing.

A 13 Investigates analysis of nationwide data shows Texas went from 40 in the nation last week to 43 this week.

The data was collected by the COVID Tracking Project.



Texas is conducting more testing. This week an average of 25,307 Texans were tested every day. It is more than last week but still falls short of Gov. Abbott's goal of 30,000 per day.

The testing data does not break down how many tests were conducted in Texas nursing homes or high risk communities.

For the first time, Texas does break out antibody testing.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?



Texas reports there are 49,313 antibody tests in the overall 800,433 COVID tests. The state had been criticized for co-mingling those results. Antibody tests show a 4.2% positive rate. In the 800,433 total tests (virus+antibody), the positive rate is 4.9%.



With increased testing comes increased cases. State data shows 324 more new cases in Texas on an average day in May. In April, that number was 827.



More deaths are also being reported. The May average is 31 COVID-related deaths per day. In April, that number was 25.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonantibodycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Crime Stoppers urges community to stop 'COVID-19 shaming'
Harris Co. will see huge increase of COVID-19, expert says
Bingo, bowling and more make a return in Texas today
Houston won't enforce 25% capacity limit on bars, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD captain and his girlfriend found dead inside home in Brazoria Co.
Increasingly wet as we approach Memorial Day
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Crime Stoppers urges community to stop 'COVID-19 shaming'
Harris Co. will see huge increase of COVID-19, expert says
Houston boxer balanced nursing school and Olympic dreams
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Show More
What to expect as bars reopen in Texas
New Memorial Day scavenger hunt sends you on a wild Houston chase
Houston won't enforce 25% capacity limit on bars, mayor says
Fugitive hid from deputies in doghouse of Clear Lake home
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
More TOP STORIES News