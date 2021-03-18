coronavirus texas

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations falling further below 4,000

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas COVID-19 figures the state reported Wednesday show that not only are the number of cases back on the decline, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of new confirmed and probable cases is back under 4,800 at 4,746, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations numbered 3,915 Tuesday, the most recent day available, 84 cases fewer than Monday.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average of daily new cases has fallen by 2,563 cases over the past two weeks, a 35% decrease.

Officials said 2,731,270 cases have now been reported in Texas during the year-old pandemic. Of those, an estimated 111,196 cases were active Wednesday.

The Johns Hopkins researchers say the 179 new COVID-19 deaths the state reported Wednesday raised the Texas pandemic toll to 46,676.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED:

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial aimed at kids 6 months to 12 years old enrolling participants in Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Moderna will enroll 6,750 kids from 6 months to under 12-years-old for it's latest trial, and study sites will open in Houston, Tomball and Port Lavaca.


County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 answered vaccine-related questions on specific Houston-area hospitals, major pharmacies and Phase 1B patients.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirus deathstexas newshospitalcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Students recognized for role in COVID-19 safety plans
Moderna looking for Houston kids for new vaccine trial
Medical board clears former Harris Co. doctor of wrongdoing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after chase
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash
3 TX Reps. vote against Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol officers
Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas
TX man arrested on weapons charge near VP Harris' home
Show More
Houston police on alert after attacks against Asian Americans
Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on Asian American hate
US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
More TOP STORIES News