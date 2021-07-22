Just a reminder: Here's who can and can't make you wear masks

coronavirus texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will not impose another statewide mask mandate.

While Abbott said it would be inappropriate to require people who are immune to COVID-19 to wear a mask, other health officials have said masks are not a bad idea even if you are vaccinated.

But who exactly can or can't mandate you to wear a mask?

The governor can institute a statewide mask mandate. But currently, Abbott has an order that bans a county judge or city mayor from implementing in place. The county judge and mayor can even get fined if they do implement a mask mandate.

Private businesses such as Kroger, H-E-B and CVS, can require you to wear a mask if you want to enter their business. As of right now, they have not made any changes other than if you are vaccinated you don't have to.

