A 15-year-old has died after authorities say he was hit by a train.Police say Jason Trevino Jr. was biking by the train tracks near Oak Street in Texas City. They say Trevino then tried to cross the tracks, but didn't move away after the train gave a warning signal.He was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, but later died.Trevino was a sophomore at La Marque High School.The Union Pacific Railroad is now investigating.