The family of the missing 7-year-old boy with autism confirmed that his body was found in a pond Monday.Xavion Young vanished from his family's townhome Sunday. His mother, Jarisa Young, said she was upstairs when he walked out of their home at the Costa Mariposa Apartments in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive.Just minutes before authorities located the body in a nearby retention pond, Jarisa made a heartbreaking plea for help finding her son."I just want him to come home. If you have him, just bring my baby home. If you've seen him, just bring my baby home, because I'm dying inside," she said.Investigators and volunteers made the tragic discovery Monday evening.Tracy Jones, a family friend, said they're still reeling from the news."She's a wonderful mother to all of her kids and this is just a sad ending to the story," she said.A vigil will be held for the boy Tuesday at 6 p.m., near the pond. The family is asking the community to bring hangers because Young loved playing with them.