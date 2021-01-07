Weather

National Weather Service checks damage for tornado evidence in Texas City

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Severe storm damage caused the closure of at least two Texas City schools and delayed the start of classes at others Thursday morning.

Calvin Vincent Early Childhood and Kohfeldt Elementary canceled classes. Students were supposed to return for their first day after the holiday break, but that has now been postponed until Friday.

Blocker Middle School, Texas City High School and Industrial Trade Center delayed classes until 9 a.m.

All other campuses started on-time Thursday.

The changes come after strong winds obliterated buildings, including a convenience store that was left unrecognizable.

The storm blew through Texas City just after 6 p.m. and that's when some streets started to flood and trees snapped.

The Texas City Independent School District said power was knocked out to some of the schools, but was expected to be restored some time Thursday.

Some families in the area slept in a hotel because of the damage to their homes.

The Tradewinds Apartments had to be evacuated because the storm caused damage to some units.

"Man, imagine if you had a helium balloon, and you were in the middle of the balloon, and they just started shaking it," resident Damien Dearmon described of the storm. "I ain't never felt anything like that before ever in my life."

The National Weather Service is taking a look at the damage on the ground to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

A powerful storm left behind incredible damage in Texas City. Here is what we saw on the ground.



