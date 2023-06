TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Texas City are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday.

At about 4:45 p.m., officers received a call of a shooting near 21st Street and 20th Avenue, according to police.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Additional details regarding the shooting were not immediately released, and police are still working on gathering more information.