Society

5 black doctors at Texas Children's Hospital celebrated in viral photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A photo of five Black female doctors at Texas Children's Hospital has gone viral, with many sharing excitement at seeing the women being celebrated.

The photo was first posted on Oct. 23 by Dr. Asha Morrow, with the caption "When you get the chance to slow down at work and realize your team is full of #Blackgirlmagic!"

Dr. Jasmine Symone, a resident doctor in Houston, then shared the photo, saying the representation matters. Symone shared on Instagram that the first Black doctor she went to was an orthodontist, and she wanted to be just like her.

"To be in the trauma bay with all these brilliant, black docs felt surreal. Reminded me of how important it is to see people that look like you in these spaces, not only as a patient, but as a physician too!" she wrote on Instagram, adding that she hopes the photo inspires someone to keep pushing.

"We need you!" she said.

The photo seems to be accomplishing that mission.

After the photo was picked up by national outlets, many have left positive comments.

"Thank you for your knowledge, your skill and your bravery! Heroes, every one of them!" one person wrote on Instagram.

"THIS needs to go viral for children everywhere to see!!" someone else said.

"So much for love @texaschildrens and their staff of angels," another user said.

Indeed, Texas Children's recognized the women as well, describing the women, who are pediatric emergency medicine physicians as "amazingly intelligent, dedicated, empathetic and powerful."



