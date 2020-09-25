Daughter's tweet helped to save her father's bakery on the verge of closing

HOUSTON, Texas -- La Casa Bakery in Houston has faced plenty of challenges over the past few years.

Back in 2017, the family-owned panaderia was on the verge of closing, when business slowed following Hurricane Harvey.

Owning a business had always been Trinidad Garza's dream, and he employed his wife, two sons, and a daughter at La Casa Bakery. But when customers stopped coming, he was forced to throw out so much of the bread that he worked so hard to bake every morning.

Things took a sudden turn when Garza's daughter, Jackie, issued a plea for help on Twitter. She asked her followers to try her dad's bakery, but she never expected to get 10,000 retweets that night alone!

Before long, customers began flocking to La Casa from all over Texas and beyond for its authentic Mexican pan dulce.

In 2020, La Casa faced another major unexpected challenge - the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the bakery was forced to close temporarily, it's now back open with new social measures in place and is stronger than ever before!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthbakerysmall businesscommunity strongfoodsocial mediabe localish houstonktrkgood newslocalishmy go tohispanic heritage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston ISD extends deadline to opt out of in-person classes
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
2 fall fronts on the way to Houston
Man hit and killed by semi in NE Houston truck yard
Son kills man punching father in parking lot, HPD says
Houston-area activists reflect on progress made in US
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Show More
It's not just you! Traffic is back, especially in the afternoon
Majority of Americans oppose filling RBG's seat before election: POLL
2 charged after COVID-19 outbreak kills nearly 80 veterans
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Watch 2 state champs battle it out in our Texan Live Game of the Week!
More TOP STORIES News