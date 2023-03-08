Texas Amber Alert: 8-year-old Haven Barker missing since Tuesday morning out of Coldspring

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Haven Barker, an 8-year-old who went missing out of Coldspring, Texas. She may be with Charles Estep.

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was sent to devices across Texas on Wednesday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states that Haven Barker was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, which is about 66 miles north of Houston.

The bulletin also identified a suspect - 50-year-old Charles Estep - who may be with Haven when she disappeared, as well as a black Honda Accord that the two may be riding in.

Haven Barker, left, is the 8-year-old who went missing on March 7, 2023, out of Coldspring, Texas. She may be with Charles Estep, right. Texas DPS

The descriptions of the child, adult, and vehicle are as follows:

Haven Barker

Age: 8 years old

8 years old Race: White

White Hair: Blonde

Blonde Eyes: Brown

Brown Weight: 60 lbs.

60 lbs. Height: 4 feet 5 inches

4 feet 5 inches Gender: Female

Charles Estep

Age: 50 years old

50 years old Race: American Indian

American Indian Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Blue

Blue Weight: 165 lbs.

165 lbs. Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Gender: Male

Vehicle

Make: Honda

Honda Model: Two-door model Accord

Two-door model Accord Color: Black

Black Year: 2015

2015 License state: Texas

Texas License number: PYS4575

Additional information from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office states Estep is the boyfriend of Haven's mother, Tamara Barker, who may also be with them.

If you have seen Haven, Estep, or the vehicle, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 936-642-1424.