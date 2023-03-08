WATCH LIVE

amber alert

Texas Amber Alert: 8-year-old Haven Barker missing since Tuesday morning out of Coldspring

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 11:41PM
Authorities approach 36 hours since 8-year-old's disappearance
COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was sent to devices across Texas on Wednesday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states that Haven Barker was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, which is about 66 miles north of Houston.

The bulletin also identified a suspect - 50-year-old Charles Estep - who may be with Haven when she disappeared, as well as a black Honda Accord that the two may be riding in.

Haven Barker, left, is the 8-year-old who went missing on March 7, 2023, out of Coldspring, Texas. She may be with Charles Estep, right.
Texas DPS

The descriptions of the child, adult, and vehicle are as follows:

Haven Barker

  • Age: 8 years old
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Weight: 60 lbs.
  • Height: 4 feet 5 inches
  • Gender: Female

Charles Estep

  • Age: 50 years old
  • Race: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Gender: Male

Vehicle

  • Make: Honda
  • Model: Two-door model Accord
  • Color: Black
  • Year: 2015
  • License state: Texas
  • License number: PYS4575

Additional information from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office states Estep is the boyfriend of Haven's mother, Tamara Barker, who may also be with them.

If you have seen Haven, Estep, or the vehicle, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 936-642-1424.

