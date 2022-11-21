Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy out of northeast Texas

OVERTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 5-year-old Texas boy after an Amber Alert was filed early Monday morning.

Zachariah Sutton was last seen around 11 a.m. on Sunday in the 23400 block of FM 838 in Overton, Texas. Deputies said he was wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes.

He's described as a Black male, 3'5" tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials are looking for 59-year-old Pamela Medlock in connection with the boy's abduction.

Medlock is described as Black woman, 5'6" tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Deputies said she is driving a dark green Jeep Wrangler with unknown Texas license plates.

Authorities believe the boy is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.