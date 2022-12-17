Police suspect man seen in surveillance video linked to 2 sexual assault cases near Texas A&M campus

Does this man look familiar? Bryan police believe this person may be related to the two sexual assault cases near the university last month.

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after two woman were reportedly sexually assaulted near Texas A &M University, police believe they may have a suspect.

The incident was said to have happened near the popular Northgate area, which led to many young women beginning to arm themselves with knives and other weapons to protect themselves.

The Bryan Police Department said they received a call on Friday about a suspicious person that was seen on their home surveillance video.

The caller said the person was wearing a blue hooded jacket, gloves, and black pants on their porch at about 5:26 a.m. BPD believes this person could be linked to the investigation.

BPD is asking anyone with security cameras in the area between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road, south of West Villa Maria Road, to check for activity between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Officials ask that you contact BPD at 979-361-3888 if you know of any person matching this description or have information on the case

